Don't be an April fool - check your smoke alarms

IMPORTANT CHECK: QFES Gatton station officer Brad Jeffs is reminding everyone to check their smoke alarms on April 1. With winter approaching, he also encourages residents to check their heaters and electrical goods.

IMPORTANT CHECK: QFES Gatton station officer Brad Jeffs is reminding everyone to check their smoke alarms on April 1. With winter approaching, he also encourages residents to check their heaters and electrical goods. Dominic Elsome

DON'T be an April fool this year, check your smoke alarms.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services each year encourages the public to do one serious thing on April Fool's Day - make sure your smoke alarms are working.

Gatton station officer Brad Jeffs said checking the alarms was vital.

"Only working smoke alarms save lives,” Mr Jeffs said

"Check the batteries, make sure they're clean and make sure they work.”

The day is the perfect opportunity for residents to complete their annual battery change if their alarm has a removable battery.

Mr Jeffs said it was also a good time to get fire safe for winter.

With cold weather not far away, Mr Jeffs said now was the time to check electrical devices that have been in the cupboard for the past six months.

"It's a good time to check our heaters and electric blankets,” he said.

"Check them out for frayed cords, check out electric blankets for hot spots or areas where they may have been kinked when they were stored away.

"Just make sure they're operating correctly.”

He also warned residents to never remove the battery from a smoke alarm as it simply wasn't worth the risk.

Mr Jeffs said April 1 was also an opportunity to understand new regulations on smoke alarms that were introduced in 2017 and are being rolled out progressively.

Everyone from homeowners to landlords to tenants will be affected, so Mr Jeffs encourages the public to head to the QFES website and see what changes affect them.

Know how to escape

IF A FIRE broke out in your house right now, would you know how to escape?

What if the fire prevented you from getting out that way, what's your plan B?

These are questions QFES Gatton station officer Brad Jeffs said every family should know off the top of their heads.

Mr Jeffs said it was vital for families to sit down and work out what they needed to do in the event of a fire.

He warned no one expected house fires, but everyone needed to be ready.

"You need to be prepared for it,” Mr Jeffs said.

"Talk to your family about your fire escape plan so if an unfortunate thing does occur, you can all escape safely.”

He said the fire safety message of 'get down low and go, go, go' was still valid but it was also important to have more than one plan.

"If there's a fire in one part of the house and they're trying to escape there and they can't, they should have a plan B,” he said.

He encouraged families to regularly practise their escape plan, during both day and night.

If you need help preparing your plan, visit the QFES website.