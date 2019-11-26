Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
DRUNK DASH: One man was caught drink driving just as he arrived home. Photo Lou O'Brien
DRUNK DASH: One man was caught drink driving just as he arrived home. Photo Lou O'Brien
News

Done for drunk driving on his own doorstep

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
26th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HE MAY have thought he managed to dodge the law but, as he was climbing out of the driver seat, Pao Kapo’s plan was foiled.

Police turned into Kapo’s driveway just before midnight on September 29, when they dropped a drunk man home in Upper Tenthill.

Moments later, Kapo pulled into the driveway behind police and got out of his car.

Unluckily for the 31-year-old, police recognised him.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro told the Gatton Magistrates Court Kapo had been spotted drinking earlier on at the Royal Hotel.

Police tested Kapo’s blood alcohol level and confirmed he was over the general limit at 0.070.

“He said he had been drinking between 1pm and 7.30pm,” Sgt Molinaro said.

Pleading guilty to drink driving, Kapo was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for a month.

crimes gatton court
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local road set to finally reopen following bushfire

        Local road set to finally reopen following bushfire

        News Esk-Hampton road is set to finally reopen to traffic this afternoon.

        Three drug offences makes man’s job hunt much harder

        premium_icon Three drug offences makes man’s job hunt much harder

        News After moving to the country to look after his dying mother, one man had trouble...

        GALLERY: 22 pictures from the Gatton Christmas carols

        premium_icon GALLERY: 22 pictures from the Gatton Christmas carols

        News Christmas event draws children, grown ups and petting zoo animals to the Gatton...