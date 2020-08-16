Menu
Donald Trump‘s brother dies

by Alex Turner-Cohen
16th Aug 2020 1:16 PM

 

Donald Trump's brother Robert has died a day after the US President rushed to New York to visit him in hospital.

Robert Trump was 72 years old and close with Donald, who is 74.

The President called his brother "his best friend" in a statement put out today.

The White House did not immediately release details about why Robert Trump had been hospitalised.

Robert Trump died "peacefully" last night, according to a White House statement.

donald trump editors picks robert trump

