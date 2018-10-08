Trump on epic winning streak

US President Donald Trump has had a series of wins, but can it last? Picture: Nicholas Kamm/AFP

ANALYSIS

DONALD Trump is on a winning streak - and after his latest victories is now assured of a much-sought-after legacy.

The confirmation of his conservative nominee judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court of the United States in the Senate has backed up Mr Trump's once seemingly outlandish claim about winning during the 2016 election campaign.

"We're going to win. We're going to win so much. We're going to win at trade, we're going to win at the border. We're going to win so much, you're going to be so sick and tired of winning, you're going to come to me and go 'Please, please, we can't win anymore,'" Mr Trump boasted at the time.

Just last week he was being laughed at by world leaders after boldly claiming his administration "had accomplished more than any other administration in history".

But now he's achieved something many considered unlikely for the Johnny-come-lately conservative. (Trump was earlier a supporter of Democrats and has been viewed suspiciously by the party.)

He's confirmed two conservative judges to the Supreme Court and secured a right-leaning majority on the court for at least a generation.

The Supreme Court is expected to decide on a raft of issues from abortion to immigration and voting rights in coming years, Reuters reports.

Crafty Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was the driving force behind the success.

He led efforts to block former president Barack Obama from confirming left-leaning SCOTUS (Supreme Court of the United States) nominee Merrick Garland following the February 2016 death of Associate Justice Antonin Scalia.

But when things go badly - or well - it is always the president who takes the credit or the blame, and so it is the case for Mr Trump.

It was no hyperbole to suggest last week that he faced the toughest week of his presidency.

Christine Blasey Ford had accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault and they were both due to testify about the allegations in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

What followed was political drama of the highest order with first a tearful Dr Ford - widely believed as credible - followed by testimony from a feisty Mr Kavanaugh - who strongly denied he was responsible for the assaults.

Mr Kavanaugh had worried the legal profession with his combative approach and later seemed to almost apologise in an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal.

A hastily conducted FBI investigation cleared the way for the Senate confirmation of Mr Kavanaugh, which ended up being a vote almost strictly down party lines.

The politically fraught confirmation process which gave the Republicans a win on the Supreme Court may also woken the party's base in the upcoming midterm elections.

Polling is also indicating a "blue wave" of Democrat support this November - and the confirmation of Mr Kavanaugh sparked bitter protests in Washington DC.

Mr Trump hasn't helped his cause by claiming the opposite will take place - a red wave for the Republicans.

While his words haven't motivated supporters to get out and vote, it has been instead the bitter fight over the Supreme Court which has galvanised the Republicans, who may now vote in force, The Telegraph reports.

And it's not just on the Supreme Court that Mr Trump has been winning.

The economy, which Mr Trump claims has been spurred by aggressive tax cuts and cuts to regulation, is now in its best shape for years.

On Friday, CNN reported the best jobs data for 49 years as the unemployment rate dipped to 3.7 per cent.

At a recent campaign rally, Mr Trump boasted that he's responsible for the economy taking off like a "rocket ship", NPR reports.

Democrats are arguing Mr Obama's management of the economy is the real reason for the booming economy.

"When you hear how great the economy is doing right now, let's just remember when this recovery started," Mr Obama said to students at an address at the University of Illinois, Politico reports.

And another potential headache for Mr Trump - the ongoing Special Counsel investigation led by Robert Mueller into possible Russian government efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, including links to Mr Trump's presidential campaign - has gone quiet in the lead-up to the election.

But Mr Trump still needs to navigate a meeting with his Attorney-General Rod Rosenstein, who oversees the special counsel investigation.

Mr Rosenstein will be asked to explain media reports which suggested he invoked the 25th Amendment to remove Mr Trump from office, Politico reports.

That meeting is due to take place on Thursday, US time.

But a greater challenge is looming on the horizon - the midterms.

If the Democrats win the House, it will stall his agenda and lead to more investigations and possible impeachment proceedings.

Only time will only tell if Mr Trump will keep "winning".

