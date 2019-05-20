Trump threatens to ‘end’ Iran

US President Donald Trump has lashed out against Iran, vowing to "end" the Middle Eastern country if it continues to threaten the US.

In true Trump fashion, the warning came in the form of a fiery tweet.

"If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran," the tweet read.

"Never threaten the United States again!"

In his post, Mr Trump also blamed former president Barack Obama for allowing Iran to become the "largest state sponsor of terrorism in the world".

"Thank God we have a president that will stand up to them instead of shipping pallets of cash to them," he wrote.

Tensions between the two nations have risen in recent weeks, with the President's warning coming just days after Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the country did not want conflict.

"There will be no war because neither do we want a war nor has anyone the idea or illusion it can confront Iran in the region," Mr Zarif said.

Earlier this month, the US Government sent an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the Persian Gulf after claiming there were signs Iran could be planning an attack against US forces.

The Trump administration has ordered non-essential diplomatic staff out of Iraq, citing threats from Iranian-backed Iraqi armed groups.

On Sunday, a Katyusha rocket was fired into Baghdad's Green Zone housing government offices and embassies, including the US mission.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack.

The White House has sent mixed signals in recent days, amid multiple US media reports of infighting in Trump's cabinet over how hard to push Washington's arch foe Iran.

According to US media reports, Mr Trump's long-hawkish national security adviser John Bolton is pushing a hard line on Iran, but others in the administration are resisting.

Mr Trump said recently he had to "temper" Mr Bolton.

Iran-US relations hit a new low last year as Mr Trump pulled out of a 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed unilateral sanctions that had been lifted in exchange for Tehran scaling back its nuclear program.

Saudi Arabia on Sunday called for emergency regional talks to discuss the mounting Gulf tensions, saying it does not want war with Iran but is ready to defend itself.