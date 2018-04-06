Menu
Trump finally breaks silence on porn star

DONALD Trump claims he did not know about a $130,000 payment made to an adult porn who alleges they had an affair.

In his first public statement over the scandal, the President finally answered questions over the alleged affair with Stephanie Clifford, who uses the stage name Stormy Daniels.

Mr Trump was questioned about his knowledge of the payment to Ms Daniels while on-board Air Force One.

"No," Mr Trump said about the payment, which was made by his private lawyer Michael Cohen.

"You'll have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael is my attorney. You'll have to ask Michael."

US President Donald Trump said he doesn’t know about money paid to actress Stephanie Clifford, who uses the stage name Stormy Daniels who claims she had an affair with him. Picture: Mandel Ngan AFP./ Joe Raedle Getty Images
The payment was made to Ms Daniels just one month before the 2016 election.

Mr Trump said he didn't know why his longtime lawyer made the payment or where he got the money.

Ms Daniels claims she had a sexual encounter with the president in 2006 and was paid as part of a nondisclosure agreement she is seeking to invalidate.

- with AP

