US President Donald Trump said he would
US President Donald Trump said he would "love" to attend his own impeachment trial. Picture: AP Photo/Evan Vucci.
Politics

Donald Trump breaks new record

by Gavin Fernando and Megan Palin
23rd Jan 2020 11:58 AM

If you're wondering how the President really feels about his impeachment trial, just give his Twitter feed a quick scan.

Donald Trump has set a new record on the social media platform for any single day in his presidency, posting or retweeting over 140 times today.

Between 12am and 1am Washington time, he posted once every 88 seconds on average.

We're currently sitting at 142 posts for the day, and counting.

The President's previous record was 123 set in December, as he lashed out at House managers.

His Twitter spiel started around midnight Washington time (4pm AEDT) while he was attending the economic forum in Switzerland.

Most of his posts are retweets of praise from Republican Senators, as well as his major media supporters.

He does cut through with his own words on occasion, including this short commentary on Adam Schiff:

 

 

 

There were a few non-impeachment-related tweets too - some quick praise for Chinese president Xi Jinping, with whom he recently signed a new trade deal; a positive shout-out to anti-abortion demonstrators; and a tweet against immigrants attempting to cross the US-Mexico border.

Spare a kind thought for my notifications as the trial continues.

