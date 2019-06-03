Dominic's image takes top award

WINNER WINNER: Gatton Star journalist Dominic Elsome was awarded first place for Best Portrait or Community picture at the Queensland Country Press Awards.

WINNER WINNER: Gatton Star journalist Dominic Elsome was awarded first place for Best Portrait or Community picture at the Queensland Country Press Awards. ALI KUCHEL

WE don't usually write stories about ourselves, but on this occasion, I'll make an exception.

The Gatton Star shone at the recent Queensland Country Press awards, but, it was journalist Dominic Elsome who brought home the silverware.

Just 18 months into his first gig as a journalist, Dominic was awarded best portrait/community picture for his image titled Tiny home fire.

The image is from Dominic's story about a family in Iredale whose tiny home, which was a bus, was destroyed in a fire in December last year.

"It (the image) was really organic in a way,” Dominic said.

"I didn't have to pose them or tell them where to look.

"They were obviously already emotional because they had lost their unique home, so it really came together by itself.”

Prior to landing a job at the Gatton Star, Dominic said photography was "a side hobby”, and never really took it seriously.

But with so many stories to tell, it changed when he started meeting the community.

"There's a lot of incredible stories in the region and people take the time to share those with us,” he said.

The Gatton Star also claimed second place for overall news excellence, with judges saying a good story count, presentation, a mixture of hard and soft stories along with creative photos aiding its success.

General manager Bruce Horrocks thanked the community for its continued support.

"It's very pleasing to see the Star can continue to compete with major community newspapers across Queensland,” Bruce said.

Our awards

Equal third - best community promotion, Town Proud

Highly commended - best special publication, Health and Wellbeing guide

Second place - best news picture, Dominic Elsome, House fire

Equal third - best community/portrait picture, Ali Kuchel, Santa's Christmas surprise, Dominic Elsome, Citizen of the year

Second place - best community/portrait picture, Ali Kuchel, Growing top veg

First place - best community portrait picture, Dominic Elsome, Tiny Home fire

Second place - overall newspaper excellence - Gatton Star

Third place - Individual journalistic excellence - Dominic Elsome

Highly commended - young journalist of the year - Meg Bolton