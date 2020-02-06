Domestic violence ‘overwhelmingly’ a male issue

Some claim domestic violence campaigns are slanted against men, but new figures prove it’s overwhelmingly males who are the offenders.

Some claim domestic violence campaigns are slanted against men, but new figures prove it’s overwhelmingly males who are the offenders.

MEN are nearly five times as likely to be a domestic violence offender than women in Queensland, new figures show.

Over 82 per cent of offenders of family and domestic violence in Queensland were men in the 2018-19 financial year, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics figures released today.

There were over 60 per cent of offenders aged between 20 and 39, and nearly 8 per cent of offenders were aged between 10 and 19.

Those aged 60 and over made up just 2 per cent of the total number of domestic violence offenders.

Non-indigenous people made up 69 per cent of offenders.

Figures show there were 10,825 male offenders of domestic violence and 2308 women.

There were more than 2000 men charged with offences twice and 101 men who had five or more domestic violence proceedings against them.

Among the most serious of offences, there were 532 men who committed sexual-assault-related offences, compared with just 16 women.

There were 2315 men charged with acts intended to cause injuries compared with 617 women; nine men with abduction offences and no women offenders; 556 men with property offences compared to 125 women and 7395 men charged with breaching orders compared with 1534 women.

Separate ABS data released in January estimates 3.6 per cent of Queensland women experience partner violence in the past two years.

Bond University professor and former police detective Terry Goldsworthy said the results were not surprising, and domestic violence was overwhelmingly an issue for men.



"Having said that, obviously there is a component where females are committing similar behaviour," Dr Goldsworthy said.

"When we are talking about DV, we shouldn't be relegating it to a gender war.

"Repeat offending, again, we know that there is a certain level of recidivism in DV so that is not surprising.

"Some people just don't get the message that you can't do it and they are prepared to keep offending."

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.