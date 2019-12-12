Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Dolphin trapped in Coast swimming hole

by Brianna Morris-Grant
12th Dec 2019 6:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DOLPHIN has become trapped in a popular Labrador swimming hole this afternoon.

It's believed the animal became caught in the beachside enclosure when the tide went out, with footage showing nearby swimmers watching in awe.

Members of Sea World's marine sciences team visited the area after receiving calls around midday.

The park's Head of Marine Sciences Wayne Phillips said the dolphin was calm.

A dolphin has been found trapped in a beach enclosure in Labrador. Photo: Nine News
A dolphin has been found trapped in a beach enclosure in Labrador. Photo: Nine News

"He's come in on the high tide and got stuck on the low tide," he said.

"There also may have been some human activity that deterred the animal from going back out.

"He was quite calm, his respiration was fine, and he was very comfortable around people so we didn't feel there was a need intervene at that point.

"It's our first report of it but speaking to locals the dolphins are in there often. This one must have just been having a good feed and stayed a bit longer than he should have."

The Sea World team will check on the dolphin at high tide and again tomorrow morning if it hasn't left the area.

dolphin gold coast sea world

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Eggs unbroken as chicken coop flies away in rough storm

        premium_icon Eggs unbroken as chicken coop flies away in rough storm

        News It’s not drought-breaking, but yesterday’s storms have been welcomed with open arms

        Water remains key fight for politician, farmers

        Water remains key fight for politician, farmers

        News If the number of visitors to leave his office happy is anything to go by, State...

        Neighbour fearful development could ruin his ‘heritage home’

        premium_icon Neighbour fearful development could ruin his ‘heritage home’

        News A resident claims the vibrations, odour, noise and vermin from a new development...

        REVEALED: The most enlightened decorators in the Somerset

        REVEALED: The most enlightened decorators in the Somerset

        News The winners have been announced for the 2019 Somerset Christmas Lights...