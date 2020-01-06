Menu
Dolphin surprises crowd of beachgoers in crystal waters
News

Shiloh Payne
6th Jan 2020 9:22 AM
A DOLPHIN has been spotted among a sea of people on Saturday in a popular Kingscliff swimming spot.

Genevieve Faulkner captured the moment on camera as the sea mammal made its way through a frolicking crowd in the crystal clear waters of Cudgen Creek.

"It was amazing, it was quite crowded yet this dolphin swam up the river with the tide and then turned around and swam out again," she said.

"A couple of kids were jumping and diving in order to get close to it but it was pretty quick, very fast".

Tweed shire councillor James Owen said the crystal-clear channel played home to a number of marine animals, with dolphins frequenting the area to catch fish.

"Every year you'll have a few dolphins generally chasing the fish - to me that says it's pretty healthy," he said.

"There's no better place in the world at high tide than Kingscliff at Cudgen Creek, it has crystal clear water and so much sea life".

Over the years Councillor Owen has heard of Octopus, Eels, Dolphins and fish sightings in the popular creek.

"People are generally aware and are respectful of marine life - particularly in this community".

