Dolphin dragged through streets in Hastings Point

REPORTS of a dolphin being dragged through the street by a 4WD in Hastings Point during the early hours of Monday morning has caused a social media storm.

According to a post on Facebook this morning, a security guard was shocked when he saw a dolphin being dragged through the centre of Hastings Point towards Pottsville about 3am.

It is understood the dolphin was tied to the vehicle by its tail and dragged down the road, hitting signs and other obstacles.

The vehicle involved is believed to have been a dark Ford Maverick with fishing rods on the front.

A Facebook post alerted the Kingscliff community to the dolphin incident this morning. Rick Koenig

It is unknown if the dolphin was dead or alive at the time.

The Tweed Daily News contacted NSW Police, who said they were aware of the incident but had not yet seen an official report.

It is believed the incident could have involved a dead dolphin which washed up at Cabarita Beach on Sunday.

