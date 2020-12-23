Dollop for Deano: How to honour legend on Boxing Day

Dean Jones' family are urging cricket fans to honour their lost legend by having a dollop for Deano this weekend.

They hope fans watching the Australia-India test at the MCG - and even in their lounge rooms - will salute Jones' memory by donning the zinc cream which was his trademark.

"The zinc cream was such an iconic way of distinguishing dad from the other players on the field,'' Jones' daughter Augusta said.

"Dad always wanted to test the boundaries and have fun with the game - although zinc was his fashionable touch, he was ahead of his time by being very conscious of sun protection on the field. He would have loved to know that so many people wore zinc cream to commemorate him."

A formal tribute to Jones, who died of a heart attack in Mumbai on September 24, is planned during the tea break at 3.24pm on Boxing Day.

Dean Jones family is asking for the commemorations to be part of a campaign to get people to wear zinc as part of their sun protection, something that he was famous for. Picture: Rob Leeson

Three hundred and twenty-four was Jones' highest first-class score and his Test cap number.

But daughter Phoebe, who will be at the MCG on Saturday with Augusta and Dean's widow Jane, said the zinc cream commemoration would also help keep things light.

"Dad would definitely want the day to be light, fun and full of smiles,'' Phoebe said. "Wearing zinc is something fun and easy that everyone can do in whether they're at home or fortunate enough to attend the game.

"He was always conscious of slip, slop, slapping in summer whether he was out playing golf or working in the sun. I don't think there was much thought process into what became his iconic trend. He was forever a fan of his sunnies though.''

The tributes will fittingly be held at the ground where Jones had so many rich memories.

"The MCG was symbolic in Dad's life as it reminded him of the journey he had taken from being a young scrawny boy playing cricket in the backyard to the superstar athlete he became later in life,'' Augusta said.

"Dad's best memories were at the MCG and these stories were repeatedly spoken about at the dinner table with such enthusiasm and light in his eyes.

"The MCG was a reminder to him of how much he had accomplished in life and he often told us as kids that anything was possible if you put in the work - because he did it.''

This will be the Jones family's first Christmas without Dean and Phoebe said her father used to relish taking centre stage on Christmas Day.

The late, great Dean Jones with daughters Augusta (left) Phoebe (right) and Jack Russell Terrier Trevor. Picture: Instagram

"Dad would always be hyper and so much fun (on Christmas Day). He was the hardest person to buy gifts for and I would spend months trying to find something 'memorable'. Dad would be designated BBQ duty on the day and would cook all the meats for the family.

"He knew that was his 'job' and would plan the purchase of the meats 4-6 weeks in advance. He loved his red wine and would tell us stories of his research for the day's wine selection. He would run around helping mum on the day, but most of all he was the constant source of laughter no matter how tired he was as he was often always 'jet lagged' from returning from overseas.

"Dad was a jokester and always brought the comedy - quite often he was the butt of our jokes and he loved it. His energy was always so contagious.''

Originally published as Dollop for Deano: How to honour legend on Boxing Day