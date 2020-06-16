Dogs, pigs in firing line as bounty program resumes

Wild dogs have bounties on their heads again.

LANDOWNERS can strike back at pest animals on their properties, with the Somerset Regional Council resuming its wild dog and feral pig bounty programs.

The collection of bounties was suspended in mid-May due to COVID-19 restrictions, but resumes from June 17.

Submissions of scalps, snouts and tails can be made at council’s Esk and Kilcoy depots on the third Wednesday of each month, between 8.30am and 10am, starting this Wednesday.

Hunters receive $10 for feral pigs, and $25 for wild dogs and dingoes.

Council has been running the dog/dingo bounty program for several years to help residents control pest animals on their properties.

Residents and hunters from throughout the region regularly collect on the wild dog bounties.

March: 19 bounties collected – 9 from Diaper, 8 from Esk, and 2 from Biarra.

February: 7 bounties collected – 2 from Mt Kilcoy, and 5 from Colington.

January: 30 bounties collected – 13 from Mt Kilcoy, 9 from Oakey Creek, 3 from Colington, 2 from Kilcoy, and 8 from Buaraba.

The feral pig bounty is a new initiative, with Somerset being one of very few councils who offer it.

The program got off to an incredibly strong start, emphasising the severity of the problem in the region.

March: 1 bounty collected – Diaper

February: 9 bounties collected – Mt Kilcoy

January: 106 bounties collected – Buaraba

In addition to bounties, the council also offers other programs for dealing with pest animals, not just dingoes, dogs and pigs, but also foxes, rabbits, cats and deer.

There is a regular 1080 baiting program, as well as foot hold, cage and panel traps available for council officers to set on properties.

Residents must provide evidence of land ownership or land lease, and photo ID to be eligible for these services, as well as to collect bounties.

For more information, visit: https://www.somerset.qld.gov.au/our-services/pest-management

More stories by Nathan Greaves.