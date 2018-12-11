Dogs are more than presents

PROSPECTIVE animal buyers are being urged to consider the responsibility of owning a pet before buying one this Christmas.

With pounds and rescue shelters consistently full across the country, the advice is a timely reminder to not add to the existing burden.

Lockyer Valley dog foster carer Lauren Johannsen said buying a pet was a lifetime commitment, not an impulse buy.

"Dogs aren't just something you give to somebody as a Christmas present,” Miss Johannsen said. "You have that dog for the next 10 to 15 years, and if you think maybe I want to go travelling or want to start working away then don't get a dog.”

Miss Johannsen has cared for almost 40 foster dogs this year.

"A lot of these dogs have been very loved family dogs and then something has happened in this person's life and they cant care for it anymore,” she said.

"Dogs are taken to the pound when they have nothing wrong with them.”

Miss Johannsen fostered dogs for animal rescue organisations Adopt-a-Dane, Couch Surfers Animal Rescue and Precious Paws Animal Rescue.

She urged anyone who was considering buying a pet for Christmas to look on petrescue.com where all three rescues advertised dogs available for adoption.

"Instead of looking online or on gumtree go to petrescue.com where you will know it will be micro-chipped, desexed and have everything done,” Miss Johannsen said.

RSPCA Media and Community Relations advisor Michael Beatty said pets could be a great Christmas gift - as long as the family was prepared.

"If it's going to be a family pet get them involved in the choosing of the pet and get them to understand their responsibilities in regard to that pet,” Mr Beatty said.