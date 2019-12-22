Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Failure to exercise care over an animal.
Failure to exercise care over an animal.
News

Dog trapped in scorching car

Amber Gibson
22nd Dec 2019 10:10 AM | Updated: 4:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A motorist was issued a notice for failing to exercise care over an animal after Police found a whimpering dog in the car.

About 9.30am Sunday December, 15, Police were patrolling the Woolworths car park at Mullumbimby when they could hear a dog whimpering coming from the area.

Upon investigation they detected a motor vehicle with a dog inside.

Checks on the ambient temperature inside the vehicle showed it was 38.2 degrees.

Witnesses identified that the owner of the vehicle had been absent for 10 minutes while the dog remained in the vehicle.

Police opened the vehicle and removed the dog.

The owners were located and issued an infringement for failing to exercise care of the dog.

nsw crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shrimply the best outcome for new regional prawn farm

        premium_icon Shrimply the best outcome for new regional prawn farm

        News A fishy business will be built in regional Queensland, boosting the number of Australian prawns available to consumers.

        Somerset businesses struggle in year of ‘flat’ economy

        premium_icon Somerset businesses struggle in year of ‘flat’ economy

        News Businesses have faced a challenging year, with many owners working overtime to...

        Fire ban to remain in place until end of 2019

        Fire ban to remain in place until end of 2019

        News A local fire ban has been extended once again, barring fires from being lit until...

        VOTE: Help us decide who took the best photo of the year

        VOTE: Help us decide who took the best photo of the year

        News Cast your vote to determine the best image of the year.