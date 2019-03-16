Dog Shelter owner urges 'stop breeding dogs'

Ludelle Milne said, while her shelter was at capacity, she was not going to compromise when it came to finding loving new homes for her dogs.

Ludelle Milne said, while her shelter was at capacity, she was not going to compromise when it came to finding loving new homes for her dogs. Ebony Graveur

THIS April marks 18 years since Ludelle Milne founded Brave Companion Dog Rescue but after all these years her message to the public remains the same: Stop breeding dogs.

The Laildey shelter located on Laidley-Rosewood road currently houses 12 dogs.

Of the 12, 11 are ready for adoption and one puppy is awaiting vaccinations.

Without the generosity of Ms Milne and five volunteers a day, the animals would likely end up dumped.

While her desire to save the lives of dogs inspired her to found the animal shelter, Ms Milne said people needed to take more responsibility and that her shelter was full.

"I had to turn away three just this morning,” she said.

She said her shelter being at capacity was no excuse for owners to dump their pets.

"They have options, be it family or other reputable services,” she said.

"Some place it in the too-hard basket but they must be responsible.”

When she was new in town nearly 20 years ago, Ms Milne attended a council meeting and discovered how many abandoned dogs were euthanised.

After researching what other councils were doing, she contacted council with the idea to start a rescue shelter.

"I put it to our council that we could give the dogs a second chance,” she said.

And so the shelter was established.

"A lot of people say you're buying somebody else's nuisance but that's rubbish.”

While those who are interested in adopting a dog can contact the shelter, Ms Milne said she wasn't going to compromise when it came to adopters.

"I'm not in a hurry to push them out the door for the sake of saying the dog has got a new home,” she said.

"They would need to be good homes.”

The smaller breed dogs, like Shitzu and Maltese are only adopted to families who can allow the animal inside and the shelter has a strict no tie-ups policy.

Ms Milne said the dogs needed to go to clean homes where they would be "exercised and well fed”.

To express an interest in adopting a pet, contact the shelter on 0419 731 459.