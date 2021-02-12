Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have alleged the man helped and filmed his then-girlfriend as she had sex with a dog in the Mackay region twice.
Police have alleged the man helped and filmed his then-girlfriend as she had sex with a dog in the Mackay region twice.
Crime

Dog sex extortion accused will plead guilty to bail breach

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
12th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Mackay man accused of bestiality with, and later extortion against, his former girlfriend will plead guilty to breaching bail.

The man, in his 30s, was granted freedom after two failed attempts but he must abide by 16 strict conditions.

He is facing a string of serious charges that allegedly occurred over two separate time frames and are linked.

Police have alleged the man helped and filmed his then-girlfriend as she had sex with a dog in the Mackay region twice between December 2019 and January 2020.

It is understood the man is contesting these allegations.

 

More stories:

Couple could face hefty legal bill over school fee saga

Judge notes link between ice and 'deviant sexual' behaviour

Father of six allegedly caught raping his own daughter

 

It is then alleged he later tried to bribe the woman to drop a domestic violence order against him by threatening to post the bestiality video on social media.

He is charged with extortion, threatening to distribute intimate images, attempting to pervert the course of justice, stalking and breaching a domestic violence order between March and May 2020.

The case was briefly raised during a committal mention in Mackay Magistrates Court on Wednesday when his lawyer Antoinette Morton, of Fisher Dore Lawyers, said her client had been willing to enter a plea of guilty to the breach of bail at its first mention last month.

The court heard the plea was pushed back as the totality of any offending may need to be considered in relation to penalty.

Ms Morton said there was ongoing communication with prosecution about the case and asked for it to be adjourned.

The case will be mentioned next month.

 

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

mackay courthouse mackay courts mackay crime mackay magistrates court
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ambo wait times blow out again under Palaszczuk Govt

        Premium Content Ambo wait times blow out again under Palaszczuk Govt

        Health Paramedics are taking increasingly longer to respond to Queensland’s worst emergencies and are constantly failing to meet their response time targets.

        Island’s demands ahead of $200m Qld takeover

        Premium Content Island’s demands ahead of $200m Qld takeover

        Politics Norfolk Island residents want a voice in Qld Parliament, elections

        COVID playing dirty role in Qld’s toilet problems

        Premium Content COVID playing dirty role in Qld’s toilet problems

        Health Masks, wet wipes, gloves in Qld’s million-dollar sewage problem

        Juveniles steal car, drive over 130km to country town

        Premium Content Juveniles steal car, drive over 130km to country town

        Crime Seven people involved in theft offences have been caught by police after fleeing...