News

Dog parks get green light to reopen

by Isabella Magee
8th May 2020 4:48 PM
DOG parks have been given the all clear to reopen from Friday.

Dogs will now be able to start enjoying off-leash dog areas alongside their four-legged friends as the Brisbane City Council announced the parks will progressively reopen across the city.

But the council is stressing dog owners continue safe social distancing and hygiene while using the areas while also urging people keep walking their dogs in areas other than off-leash parks.

Foreshore dog off-leash areas and designated unfenced dog off-leash areas are still open, as they have were not shut during the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

The council said it is working closely with the Federal Government and Queensland Health, following expert health advice to help minimise the transmission of coronavirus.

