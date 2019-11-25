Menu
Subscribe
Dog finds $300k in Coast back yard

by Brianna Morris-Grant
25th Nov 2019 12:02 PM
AUSTRALIAN Federal Police have taken to Facebook to congratulate one of their own after police dog Cuba tracked down thousands of dollars on the Gold Coast.

The AFP canine helped Queensland Police find $300,000 cash hidden more than 600mm underground in a Runaway Bay back yard.

A group of tradies working in the yard initially discovered around $100,000 in old-style $100 bills, before police called in Cuba to hunt down the rest.

Good doggo. Photo: Facebook
After sniffing around the site Cuba zeroed in on a garden bed - further digging uncovered $300,000 in large plastic tubs.

The AFP took to Facebook to share the dog's success, earning hundreds of comments.

"Can Cuba also find missing coins from the back of sofas and car seats? If so I might need to borrow him," joked one.

"Well done Cuba, I hope your reward was a lovely juicy steak," reads another.

The money is still being analysed to determine its origin.

The money was found in plastic tubs. Photo: Nine News
