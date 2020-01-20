Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Stanthorpe woman and her dogs were set upon in a vicious attack this morning.
A Stanthorpe woman and her dogs were set upon in a vicious attack this morning.
News

Dog dead and woman hospitalised after vicious attack

Matthew Purcell
20th Jan 2020 12:15 PM | Updated: 2:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MORNING stroll has ended tragically for a 63-year-old Stanthorpe woman.

The woman was walking along Greenup St with her two dogs when they were set upon by another dog.

"The attack happened at around 7-7.30am this morning," Stanthorpe Acting Senior Sergeant Shane Gleeson said.

"She was walking her two dogs when a dog from a nearby house has escaped its yard.

"The escaped dog attacked the lady and the two dogs.

"It killed one of the dogs and injured the lady," Sen Sgt Gleeson said.

The woman was transported to Stanthorpe Hospital with extensive injuries.

"She has a sizeable gash to her left arm and cuts and abrasions on her right hand and lower right leg," Sen Sgt Gleeson said.

"Luckily for the lady who was attacked, there were some passers-by who stopped and rendered assistance and stopped further attacks."

Sen Sgt Gleeson said he believes the offending dog was a Bull Arab cross Wolf Hound.

"The owner of the offending dog has committed to putting the dog down.

"We think at this stage the owner had gone to work but someone else was looking after the offending dog.

"Now there's two families very upset because both lose valued members of their families," Sen Sgt Gleeson said.

No criminal charges will be laid, but Sen Sgt Gleeson said it would be at Southern Downs Regional Council's discretion as to whether they issue fines. 

dog atatck hospital injury woman
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Speedway roars back into town for first meet of the year

        premium_icon Speedway roars back into town for first meet of the year

        News The first speedway event for 2020 was also a new first for a regular face at the track.

        READER PHOTOS: Rainfall creates plenty of special moments

        premium_icon READER PHOTOS: Rainfall creates plenty of special moments

        News Weekend rainfall created plenty of special moment across the region, and residents...

        Scientists seek landholder help to combat invasive weed

        Scientists seek landholder help to combat invasive weed

        News Researchers are asking landholders for on-the-ground information about where a...

        120+ PHOTOS: Country swimmers compete at largest race meet

        premium_icon 120+ PHOTOS: Country swimmers compete at largest race meet

        Swimming Swimmers from Warwick, Stanthorpe, Maranoa and the Western Downs