Is your dog food actually safe for your pet?

FED up dog and cat owners are fighting for better protections on pet food amid a Federal Senate inquiry examining Australia's current regulations.

Pet owners want the pet food industry better regulated. Picture: Glenn Hampson

It comes after an urgent recall in March of the dog food product Advance Dermocare - which was linked with a lifelong condition of megaesophagus - affecting over 100 dogs and possibly the deaths of at least 17 dogs.

Pet food in Australia is self-regulated with voluntary standards but there are no requirements for products to meet certain standards.

CHOICE's head of campaigns and policy, Sarah Agar, said they would be making a strong submission into the pet food inquiry which has already received a "huge response".

"I think a lot of pet owners are very confused about the best product and are very worried that they can't trust what's on the label," Ms Agar said.

"You should be able to trust that when you purchase pet food it's going to help your dog, not make them sick, so this is really the catalyst for the inquiry.

"As the recent recalls have shown, there is no guarantee that you're getting a reasonable healthy product, and people love their pets they don't want them to get sick from the food they're supplying to them."

About 8,300 people have already joined CHOICE's campaign to improve the legal system and provide protection for pet food.

Dozens of submissions by pet owners have already been made to the senate committee, with many detailing stories of their own experiences with dodgy pet food.

"We've spoken to consumers who are so concerned and have lost so much faith in the market that they are now trying to make their own dog food, purchasing raw ingredients because they know they can't trust the labels in the store," Ms Agar said.

Submissions should be received by July 27, with the Senate handing down its report and recommendations by August 30.