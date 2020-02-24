Menu
WILD DOGS: Two dogs attacked sheep at Rockmount yesterday.
Dog attack leaves one sheep dead, three missing

Nathan Greaves
24th Feb 2020 10:00 AM
THOSE living in the Stockyard Creek area are warned to be wary, following an attack by feral dogs at Rockmount on Friday.

"Two dogs attacked sheep at Rockmount yesterday. One sheep was killed and three are missing," Stockyard Creek Community Hall Association Inc president Liz Jakins said.

"This is the second attack by these two dogs. In the first attack they injured one sheep badly and it had to be euthanized."

The dogs have been seen roaming the area in previous weeks, including in the vicinity of the Stockyard Hall.

"In both attacks, the dogs made no attempt to eat the sheep, just chased them, pulled them down and left them," Liz said.

Three young sheep remain missing in the wake of Friday's attack: one Cheviot wether, one Merino wether and one Dorper-Merino-cross ewe.

"The dogs are very similar in appearance, about the size of Rhodesian ridgebacks, pale gold/cream in colour, and short haired," she said.

Witnesses have described the dogs to be in good condition, and they have not been seen wearing collars.

"They're confident, coming right up to the house and having a go at my kelpie," Liz said.

"I was able to drive them off, but I would be concerned if they came across a small child."

Liz asked anyone with information on the sheep to contact the owner Carol on 4697 5306 or by emailing info@splitrockmountain.com.

She also asked anyone who has seen the dogs to let the hall know by emailing stockyardcreekhall@gmail.com, or notifying the Lockyer Regional Council on 1300 005 872.

