DOG ACT: Coast man's 'seriously disgraceful' bite attack

Dominic Reece Bryham was sentenced to two-and-a-half years jail with immediate parole release.

A SUNSHINE Coast man who sunk his teeth into two security guards and broke another man's jaw has narrowly escaped spending time in jail.

Dominic Reece Bryham pleaded guilty to 12 charges at the Maroochydore District Court today, the most serious being causing grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning bodily harm and three counts of wilful damage.

In March 2016, Bryham was partying with mates on Noosa's popular Hastings St stretch when he was issued a 'move on warning' by security officers.

The 23-year-old got into a fight with another patron at The Rolling Rock, forcing security to step in.

One of the officers tried to get Bryham outside the club but he fought back and bit the security officer on the wrist. A second security officer got involved and Bryham spun around and bit the man on the chest.

His teeth penetrated the clothes, drew blood and later caused the officer to suffer an infection.

The court was told the officer had to punch Bryham to get him to stop biting.

When police arrived on scene officers had to carry Bryham to the patrol car who was fighting them every step of the way. He was arrested and released on bail but found himself in another run-in with police on July 15.

The court was told Bryham was at a house party drinking with friends when about 1.30am he walked to a nearby residence accompanied by two men.

He walked up the driveway asking for the victim, who was inside. Bryham walked in and confronted the victim who was in a bedroom with a woman, chopping up cannabis.

Bryham punched the man four times in the facing, breaking his jaw. The court was told Bryham had issues with the man because he had started talking to an ex-girlfriend.

Bryham's lawyer said at the time it was believed the victim was holding a knife, not a pair of scissors. Bryham thought the victim had armed himself, hence why he attacked, the court heard.

Judge Robertson said Bryham was 'out of control' and his actions were 'seriously disgraceful'. He sentenced Bryham to two-and-a-half years' jail with immediate parole release.

It was noted Bryham already spent six months behind bars for the offence.