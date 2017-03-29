29°
Dodt returns to Gatton for weekend of golf

Tom Threadingham
29th Mar 2017
Errol, Andrew and Robyn Dodt at the Gatton Jubilee Golf Club.
Errol, Andrew and Robyn Dodt at the Gatton Jubilee Golf Club.

GOLF: A fruitful career that continues to traverse the greens of Europe, Asia and Australia first started in Gatton.

It's an achievement that proudly came to the fore as professional golfer Andrew Dodt returned to where it all began on Friday to host a weekend of golf for the community at the Gatton Jubilee Golf Club.

The Andrew Dodt Golf Weekend saw more than 90 golfers tee off on Friday for a four-person ambrose event followed by another healthy turnout on Saturday for an open single stroke event.

Dodt was out and about mingling with golfers across both days and put his skills to the test on the course that nurtured an amazing career.

Dodt said the event had been held over the past few years and was a chance to return and give thanks to the community.

"I like to give back to the club and this is where it all started and a lot of members have supported me over the years and I've got a lot of good mates here,” Dodt said.

"I've been fortunate that I'm in a position where I can give back so that's why I do it.”

Dodt, who is currently on a break from the European tour, was joined by leading Australasian professionals Jake Higginbottom and Adam Blyth for the event.

"We're trying to get it to sort of grow a bit bigger each year so this is the first year we've had a couple of pros,” Dodt said.

"If we can just get it to grow a bit every year and if word gets out that it's a good event hopefully we can get it bigger and better.”

Dodt was impressed with the condition of the Gatton course and said it was one of the biggest turnouts to date for the event.

"The course is probably as good as I've ever seen,” he said.

"My brother happens to be the greenkeeper and he gets a lot of volunteers and a lot of help so its absolute credit to what they're doing because the course is awesome.”

A sign celebrating Dodt's success was also erected at the entrance of the Gatton Jubilee Golf Club prior to the event.

It pictures Dodt with 'It all began here' at the bottom.

Along with golf, Dodt also shared his experiences as a professional golfer during a question and answer session at the club with the public.

With another successful weekend in Gatton completed, Dodt will now prepare for his next major tournament which will be in China at the end of April.

Gatton Star

Topics:  andrew dodt gatton gatton jubilee golf club golf

