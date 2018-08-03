Dodt hangs tough in Fiji International

Andrew Dodt on the pace in Fiji.

GATTON'S Andrew Dodt remains strongly placed after the opening two rounds of the 2018 $1.25 million Fiji International at Natadola Bay Golf Course Sigatoka.

Dodt today shot a second-round score of two-under-par 70 to place him at -7 going into the weekend's final two rounds.

He holds down second place at the halfway cut behind leader Ben Campbell, from New Zealand, on -11.

Dodt held a share of the round-one lead after firing a five-under 67 in his Thursday morning round.

His afternoon round today included three birdies and his first bogey of the tournament on the 14th hole.

Terry Pilkaldaris and Jarryd Felton share equal third on -6.

Dodt finished third behind Steve Jeffress in the inaugural Fiji International in 2014.