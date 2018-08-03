Menu
Login
Andrew Dodt on the pace in Fiji.
Andrew Dodt on the pace in Fiji. Daniel Carson/PGA
Golf

Dodt hangs tough in Fiji International

by Glen McCullough
3rd Aug 2018 3:49 PM

GATTON'S Andrew Dodt remains strongly placed after the opening two rounds of the 2018 $1.25 million Fiji International at Natadola Bay Golf Course Sigatoka.

Dodt today shot a second-round score of two-under-par 70 to place him at -7 going into the weekend's final two rounds.

He holds down second place at the halfway cut behind leader Ben Campbell, from New Zealand, on -11.

Dodt held a share of the round-one lead after firing a five-under 67 in his Thursday morning round.

His afternoon round today included three birdies and his first bogey of the tournament on the 14th hole.

Terry Pilkaldaris and Jarryd Felton share equal third on -6.

Dodt finished third behind Steve Jeffress in the inaugural Fiji International in 2014.

andrew dodt fiji international golf twb sport
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    100 years of Barbara Keller

    100 years of Barbara Keller

    News Mrs Keller been a constant in the local community, attending Lockrose and Glenore Grove State Schools and involving herself in many clubs as an adult.

    Home is close to the heart of new Assistant Commissioner

    Home is close to the heart of new Assistant Commissioner

    News He moved from his role as Far Northern District Officer.

    Homelessness increases in the Lockyer Valley

    Homelessness increases in the Lockyer Valley

    News Support includes providing anything from food to accommodation.

    New Rural Ambassador brings fresh approach

    New Rural Ambassador brings fresh approach

    News Get to know Gatton Show's new Rural Ambassador.

    Local Partners