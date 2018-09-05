Dodgy sparky syndicate linked to Queensland man's death

Detectives believe these men could assist with an investigation into an unlicensed syndicate, operating in the Sydney area, after former Queensland man Luke Bray was electrocuted.

Detectives believe these men could assist with an investigation into an unlicensed syndicate, operating in the Sydney area, after former Queensland man Luke Bray was electrocuted.

DODGY tradies working in an unlicensed syndicate could be linked to the death of a former Queensland man.

New South Wales Police have released images of two men they believe may be able to assist in their investigation into 'hazardous electrical work' in Sydney.

It comes amid a warning for the public to be vigilant with the unlicensed syndicate offering cheap wiring and unmetered access to the grid, believed to still be operating.

Police are investigating whether the work of rogue electricians is linked to the death of 24-year-old carpenter Luke Bray, who grew up in Cairns and Mackay.

Mr Bray was electrocuted at a Sydney home in February 2017.

Luke Bray - who was electrocuted at a Sydney home in February 2017 and died at the scene. Picture: Facebook

Emergency services were called to a house on Short Street in Carlton, just after 3pm, following reports a tradesman had been electrocuted.

Paramedics attempted to revive Mr Bray but he died at the scene.

In a separate incident, emergency services were called to Carrington Street in Bexley on Saturday September 30, 2017 where they found a single-level home well alight.

Police would not reveal the men’s names for legal reasons.

Officers from St George Police Area Command launched investigations into both incidents, with SafeWork NSW assisting in investigating the man's death at Carlton.

Now, residents have been told to check tradies' licences as police outline serious concerns for anyone who may have already had work conducted by the unlicensed syndicate.

Detectives suspect the work of the syndicate was linked to Luke Bray’s death.

St George Police Area Command's crime manager, Detective Inspector Damian Henry confirmed police suspected the syndicate was still operating in the area.

"We are urging the community to check the licences of any trades people they may wish to use," Det Insp Henry said.

The 24-year-old tradie Luke Bray died at the scene. Picture: Facebook

"We hold serious concerns for the welfare of any person within properties where this type of electrical work has been conducted, as it has the potential to result in fire, serious injury or even death."

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.