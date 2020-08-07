Dodgy habits police are cracking down on

Police at the Lowood station are paying particular attention to drivers failing to give way and those who tailgate other vehicles. Photo: File

Police at the Lowood station are paying particular attention to drivers failing to give way and those who tailgate other vehicles. Photo: File

TIME spent working in the police service has only reinforced a Somerset police officer's passion for road safety.

Lowood acting officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant James Bromley said being on the frontline for more than 20 years had definitely impacted him.

"We attend a lot of serious crashes and those are usually ones that result in fatalities and hospitalisation," Senior Sergeant Bromley said.

From this week, the Lowood station team has embarked on a campaign targeting drivers who indulge in dangerous habits such as tailgating, failing to give way and ignoring traffic signals.

Senior Sergeant Bromley said the station would increase its police presence on the road and target major thoroughfares for the duration of the campaign.

"I've requested that the officers conduct daily patrols of our major roadways and throughout the division to identify those risky, dangerous driving habits," he said.

Senior Sergeant Bromley said, so far, his station had yet to observe anyone displaying the dangerous habits but he believed drivers needed to be honest with themselves.

"I think people have to admit they have at least one of these habits and be aware of the potential dangers their actions can cause," he said.

"I'd recommend that people be aware of their habits and the consequences of them."

He said drivers might be more likely to find themselves falling into bad habits when they failed to plan ahead.

"The life we live now is always fast-paced and people always seem to be in a hurry to get somewhere and don't plan ahead," he said.

The campaign will finish on September 6.

