Dodgy drivers: Five cases heard in Gatton court this week

DRIVING offences, usually involving alcohol and drugs, are among the most frequent cases to appear before the Gatton Magistrate's Court.

These dangerous drivers put not only their own lives on the line with their poor choices, but also pose a risk to everyone else on or near the road.

Here are some of the driving cases from this week.

Walking free

IN A relatively rare case of the prosecution withdrawing from a case, police submitted no evidence in a case against Deanne Elizabeth Bale, who was charged with driving unlicensed.

The alleged incident took place on September 12, 2019, on William Street in Gatton, but new information prompted police to drop their evidence.

"I have received some correspondence from the Department of Transport and Main Roads, which provides Miss Bale with sufficient grounds that the prosecution will offer no evidence," Police Prosecutor Al Windsor told the court.

The Magistrate dismissed the case, and Miss Bale was permitted to walk free.

Daily double

ON JANUARY 14, 63-year-old Laurence Roy Day was intercepted by police on Gehrke Road at Plainland driving on a probational licence.

A subsequent drug test came back positive for cannabis.

Day chose to represent himself, and offered no defence, pleading guilty to the drug driving charge.

He was given a $500 fine and four-month disqualification, and the conviction was recorded.

At the same location on the same morning, 35-year-old Paul Patrick Ray Lloyd was also pulled over by police, with his test also coming back positive for cannabis.

Lloyd represented himself, and pleaded guilty to the drug driving charge.

Given his limited history, the Magistrate only gave him a $350 fine, and 1 month disqualification.

His conviction was recorded.

Blazing defence

ON JANUARY 20, Dion Allan Bradey was pulled over on Patrick Street in Laidley, on a probational driver's licence.

He tested positive for cannabis, and offered an unusual explanation for his positive drug test when he represented himself at Court.

"At the time we were working in a bushfire-affected area and there's a property our there that's riddled with marijuana plants," he said.

"That's the only reason I can think of that I would test positive. I had two tests before then that were clear, and two after that were clear."

He insisted his licence was important to his job, and that he could potentially lose it if disqualified.

"I haven't had anything since August last year. Due to my promotion my licence is part of my job, and that was why I'd given up smoking any drugs whatsoever."

Despite his claims, he was issued a $500 fine and his licence disqualified for four months.

The conviction was recorded.

Missing suspension

A DISPUTE over a suspended licence landed 39-year-old Jason Samuel Hodgson with a hefty fine.

On February 27, he was intercepted by police on Lakes Drive at Laidley Heights, behind the wheel despite the fact his licence had been suspended since December for failure to pay off a SPER debt.

Police Prosecutor Al Windsor told the court Hodgson claimed to have no knowledge at the time of the suspension.

"He couldn't recall receiving any correspondence," he said.

"He stated that he was not aware of his suspension, and didn't believe he currently had any money owing with SPER.

Hodgson said he worked in a commercial roofing business, and would be unable to work without his licence.

The Magistrate issued him with a one-month disqualification, the absolute minimum allowed, and a $300 fine.

His conviction was recorded.