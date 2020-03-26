Doctors say telehealth system would limit services

LIMITED: A full move to telehealth would limit the types of services a doctor could provide.

LIMITED: A full move to telehealth would limit the types of services a doctor could provide.

AS THE threat of coronavirus spreads, the number of industries forced to adapt grows.

Yesterday, the Australian Government announced all non-urgent elective surgeries would be cancelled, and two weeks ago telehealth consultations were included under the Medicare Benefits Schedule.

Country Doctors Practice at Laidley practice manager Jessica Stapylton said she had not heard anything about doctors surgeries closing or being forced to move to an online-only system.

She said, in the event of such changes, she had “no idea” how a full move to telehealth would work.

“Take blood pressure and things like that,” Ms Stapylton said.

“(We would be limited) with what we could provide and with our skin cancer clinic, with incisions and stuff like that – it would all have to stop.”