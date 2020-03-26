Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
LIMITED: A full move to telehealth would limit the types of services a doctor could provide.
LIMITED: A full move to telehealth would limit the types of services a doctor could provide.
Health

Doctors say telehealth system would limit services

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
26th Mar 2020 4:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS THE threat of coronavirus spreads, the number of industries forced to adapt grows.

Yesterday, the Australian Government announced all non-urgent elective surgeries would be cancelled, and two weeks ago telehealth consultations were included under the Medicare Benefits Schedule.

Country Doctors Practice at Laidley practice manager Jessica Stapylton said she had not heard anything about doctors surgeries closing or being forced to move to an online-only system.

She said, in the event of such changes, she had “no idea” how a full move to telehealth would work.

“Take blood pressure and things like that,” Ms Stapylton said.

“(We would be limited) with what we could provide and with our skin cancer clinic, with incisions and stuff like that – it would all have to stop.”

closures coronavirus covid 19 lockyer valley medical centres
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus Gatton: Latest updates, impacts, closures

        Coronavirus Gatton: Latest updates, impacts, closures

        Health Queensland border shutdown and backflips, virus cases surging to almost 500, a touching tribute, and a major decision on school closures. It's been quite a day.

        Police release image of suspect in Gatton church van theft

        premium_icon Police release image of suspect in Gatton church van theft

        News UPDATE: Police have released the image of a man this wish to speak to regarding the...

        50 new cases pushes Queensland tally to 493

        50 new cases pushes Queensland tally to 493

        News Death of a Toowoomba man, the state’s second fatality

        Lockyer Valley teacher in self-isolation

        premium_icon Lockyer Valley teacher in self-isolation

        News Teacher advised to self-isolate by their doctor, after falling ill.