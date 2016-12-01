Do you have what it takes to be an SES leader?

JOIN THE TEAM: Acting Lockyer Valley Local Controller Annette Fifoot directing the Gatton SES unit before a call out.

HAVE you ever wanted an exhilarating role with the Lockyer Valley State Emergency Service Unit, but thought you didn't have the skills?

Now's your chance.

The SES is seeking to appoint a Local Controller to work with the Lockyer Valley Regional Council and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QSES) in the management of the Lockyer Valley SES Unit and its volunteers.

The successful applicant will report to South West/Toowoomba QSES Area Controller John Harrison.

"We are looking for a motivated person who is willing to helping the community and guide and oversee the three SES groups Forest Hill, Gatton and Laidley,” Mr Harrison said.

"Ultimately we are chasing someone with good management, administration skills, financial skills, resource management skills and good communication skills.

"We would prefer the applicant to have at least three years' experience as a member of a State or Territory Emergency Service, though the person applying doesn't have to have rescued someone before.”

Mr Harrison said the successful applicant will be mentored and assisted in getting up to speed with becoming a local controller, with on the job hands-on training.

Mr Harrison was himself a local controller in Toowoomba for two years before becoming area controller.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my time liaising and working closely with SES group leaders,” Mr Harrison said.

"I love interacting with the public and community, getting involved and being able to help people out.”

This is an honorary volunteer position for an initial appointment term of three years.

Applicants must be prepared to undertake appropriate SES training modules identified within the SES Training Framework for this position.

Want to know more? Phone the QSES Area Office for an Applicant Information Kit on 4592 5230.