Do you have the decor skills to impress school kids?

CONTEST TIME: The Ma Ma Creek Milk Bar is hosting its very own Christmas lights competition this year.

IN THE spirit of all things Christmas, the Ma Ma Creek Milk Bar is hankering to give back to the community that has welcomed it to town.

For the first time ever, the Ma Ma Creek and Mt Whitestone regions will boast their own Christmas Lights competition – thanks to the milk bar.

Owner Debra Wallis said she wanted to give back to the schools in the area, which have supported the milk bar during its first few months of operation.

“The school community is very good to us – I have a lot of young shoppers who come into the store,” Ms Wallis said.

“All proceeds (from the competition) will go to the Ma Ma Creek and Mt Whitestone schools.”

The competition boasts a point of difference to others – one sure to challenge even the most confident decorators: each of the six categories will be judged by local children.

“The onus is on the kids – they’re doing the judging. And they’ve come up with categories,” she said.

“We made a point of saying what a child or group of children judge as best may be different to your opinion.”

The entry forms, which can be picked up for $10 per property from the Ma Ma Creek Milk Bar, are decorated with drawings from the local school children.

“I had it put together into an entry form, featuring the work the children have done,” she said.

Judging will get under way between December 7 and 9, so anyone up for the challenge better get cracking.

“We have about five entrants who are going to drop their forms in this week,” Ms Wallis said.

“But we would like to have a few more.”

The first 10 entrants to return their completed entry forms will score themselves a goodie bag including chips, cookies and the like.

Categories include style and design; humour Christmas; Aussie Christmas; best in Ma Ma Creek; best in Mt Whitestone and best over all.

“It doesn’t have to be a whole house decorated – if you want to decorate your fence, that’s fine,” Ms Wallis said.