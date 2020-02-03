Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tennis

Djoker walks into storm over foot manoeuvre

by Leo Schlink
3rd Feb 2020 10:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Novak Djokovic has described his controversial physical contact in the Australian Open final with French umpire Damien Dumusois as a "nice, really friendly touch" as the Serb faces a possible fine over the incident.

 

The eight-time Melbourne Park champion admits he was upset with two consecutive code violations for taking too much time to serve late in the second set.

 

After dropping serve in the ninth game, Djokovic walked to the umpire's chair, reached up and tapped Dumusois' left foot.

 

Watch over 50 sports LIVE on Kayo! Stream to your TV, mobile, tablet or computer. Just $25/month, cancel anytime. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

 

 

 

 

Djokovic claimed there was no malice, despite the possibility he can be fined up to $30,000 under grand slam rules which describe physical abuse as "the unauthorised touching of an official, opponent, spectator or other person."

 

"For touching his shoe?" Djokovic said.

 

"I mean, I didn't know that's completely forbidden.

 

"I thought it was a nice really friendly touch. I wasn't aggressive with him in terms of physical abuse.

 

"I just couldn't believe that I got the time violation. It kind of disturbed me. That's all there is to it.

Novak Djokovic touches chair umpire Damien Dumusois. Picture: AAP/Dave Hunt
Novak Djokovic touches chair umpire Damien Dumusois. Picture: AAP/Dave Hunt

 

 

"Verbally we did have some exchanges, but no insults because if I did insult him, I would get a warning.

 

"I want to thank him for not giving me a warning for touching him. That's all I can say."

 

Djokovic said Dumusois' intervention changed the momentum of the match.

 

"I thought that the second violation was not necessary," Djokovic said.

 

"The first one, fine, no problem. The second one, it's just not necessary under the circumstances for an experienced chair umpire.

The crowd cheers for Dominic Thiem. Picture: Mike Owen/Getty
The crowd cheers for Dominic Thiem. Picture: Mike Owen/Getty

"I thought probably he, in my opinion, could have reacted a little bit better in that situation.

 

"These kind of things in games switch the momentum of the match. It was a very important game.

 

"Obviously 4-all, I broke his serve back, got myself back in the second set, then lost that game. He won the second set.

 

"That completely changed the momentum of the match."

More Stories

Show More
australian open australian open 2020 dominic thiem novak djokovic umpire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How dairy farmers are being milked dry

        premium_icon How dairy farmers are being milked dry

        Rural Greg Antcliff has been a dairy farmer for more than 26 years and said he’s watched as one farmer after the other has walked away.

        LOCKYER ELECTION: Full list of declared candidates so far

        premium_icon LOCKYER ELECTION: Full list of declared candidates so far

        News In a little over a month, rate payers will cast their votes to elect councillors to...

        Funding bid proves worthwhile gamble for community groups

        Funding bid proves worthwhile gamble for community groups

        News Four community groups in the Somerset have reaped the rewards of the latest round...

        How a simple green pole could save lives on rural roads

        premium_icon How a simple green pole could save lives on rural roads

        News A SMALL piece of technology is proving to save lives on the road.