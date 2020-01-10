Menu
Crime

DJ busted driving high on cocaine

by JASON WALLS
10th Jan 2020 3:48 PM
A FRENCH backpacker and international DJ busted with a horse tranquilliser in his car while driving high on cocaine near Katherine will spend the next four weeks in jail.

Vincent Limas, 29, pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court on Friday to possessing a commercial quantity of ketamine and drug driving after being pulled over on September 16 last year.

The court heard Limas was in Australia on a working holiday visa and had set off on a road trip from Melbourne to the NT with a group of other backpackers when he was stopped by police.

The car was pulled over for a random breath test at about 5.30am and Limas tested positive to cocaine, admitting to using the drug three days earlier.

A search of the car also turned up 0.29g of ketamine - almost three times the commercial quantity threshold - which Limas said he had bought at a party because he wanted to try it.

Justice Stephen Southwood said Limas was the son of a retired French national police officer who grew up in the Caribbean where he volunteered rescuing turtles and other doing conservation work.

Justice Southwood said Limas, a qualified dive master, came to Australia on a working holiday visa after he "lost everything" in Hurricane Irma in 2017 to earn money to establish a diving school.

He said Limas's musical work had seen him signed to several European labels and play in "many different countries around the world", including a recent gig at the Litchfield Beats festival.

In sentencing Limas to nine months' jail, suspended after 28 days, Justice Southwood said ketamine was a dangerous drug of which the community strongly disapproved.

"Ketamine is a drug which is increasing in popularity because of its dissociative and hallucinogenic effects," he said.

"The offender is simply a recreational drug user - as an adult he's chosen to use dangerous drugs … as he travels around Australia."

