Diversity brings region together

SHARING CULTURES: Traditional African drumming was a hit with the crowds, with many members of the public joining in.

SHARING CULTURES: Traditional African drumming was a hit with the crowds, with many members of the public joining in. Dominic Elsome

THE Lockyer Valley community came out in force over the weekend to share and celebrate the diversity of the region at the Lockyer Multicultural Festival.

The annual event was a hit with crowds, and organiser and Spirit of the Valley president Idell Wadley said the event was a great success.

"We're having a beautiful day - we've got a really great turn out and we've seen some really amazing performances,” Ms Wadley said.

The event wasn't just about showcasing different cultures on the stage, with the general public encouraged to participate in many activities throughout the day.

African drumming workshops were held, belly-dancers left the stage to dance with onlookers, and attendees could even try their hand at Japanese calligraphy.

Ms Wadley said it was fantastic to see the community become so involved with the day.

"The response has been really heartening, and just general members of the community coming along, lots of Aussies here today,” she said.

"Being a smaller community, we're only around 40 000 people, there aren't many opportunities for our different ethnic groups to come together and share our culture - so they really get behind this event.”

Check out the photos from the event below: