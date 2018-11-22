Menu
The incident occurred on the New England Hwy in Nobby.
Diversions in place after truck roll over on Bruce at M'boro

Jessica Lamb
22nd Nov 2018 9:58 AM | Updated: 10:13 AM

THE driver of a truck which rolled on the Bruce Highway this morning has been taken to hospital.

A 61-year-old Brisbane man was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition after his B Double semi trailer rolled onto the driver's side near the Alice St on ramp about 3.30am.

Queensland Police confirmed the truck was travelling north and initially both lanes of the highway were closed for about two hours.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews cleaned up a small diesel spill and left the scene at 5.40am.

The Chronicle understands there are still traffic detours in place.

