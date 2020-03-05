Menu
A man was stung by a Irukandji jelly fish on the face off Masthead island on Tuesday March 3.
News

Diver stung on face by deadly jellyfish

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
5th Mar 2020 8:34 AM
A DIVER remains in hospital after he was stung by a deadly Irukandji jellyfish on the face off Masthead Island on Tuesday.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue were sent to a fishing vessel just after midday at the island off Gladstone when the diver reported suffering the painful symptoms associated with an Irukandji sting.

 

Upon arrival the Rescue 300 rescue crew officer Garth Snaidero was winched onto the ship's deck where the patient was prepared to be winched into the aircraft.

After the patient was brought into the aircraft, the critical care paramedic treated the patient for their illness.

He was taken to the Rockhampton Base Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

He remains there in a stable condition.

