Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Owner of FNQ Dive Keith Cardwell of Cairns has been granted bail while he appeals his sentence for possessing child exploitation material.
Owner of FNQ Dive Keith Cardwell of Cairns has been granted bail while he appeals his sentence for possessing child exploitation material.
Crime

Dive instructor bailed after caught with child abuse images

Danielle Buckley
by and Danielle Buckley
15th Sep 2020 12:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A dive instructor has been granted bail five days after he was jailed for possessing hundreds of child exploitation images, after his lawyers argued he had "good prospects" of appealing his sentence.

Director of FNQ Dive Keith Cardwell, 70, was given a 15-month head sentence last Thursday after he pleaded guilty to two counts of using a carriage service for child exploitation material and one count of possession of child exploitation material.

letterspromo

 

The Cairns District Court ordered he serve three months of the sentence behind bars after he admitted to possessing 520 images, most of which were category one - depicting young children in sex acts with adults.

Cardwell's lawyers made an application to the Brisbane Supreme Court this morning seeking bail ahead of an appeal into the veteran instructor's sentence which they believe was "manifestly excessive".

Owner of FNQ Dive Keith Cardwell of Cairns has been granted bail while he appeals his sentence for possessing child exploitation material.
Owner of FNQ Dive Keith Cardwell of Cairns has been granted bail while he appeals his sentence for possessing child exploitation material.
Community Newsletter SignUp

Barrister Chris Wilson said by the time an appeal would be heard, Cardwell was at risk of serving too much time behind bars.

Mr Wilson said Cardwell's age, lack of criminal history and the fact that he had deleted the images before Queensland Police found would have "good prospects" of success.

Justice David Boddice said there appeared to be merit in his appeal and granted Cardwell bail.

The appeal is expected to be heard next month.

Originally published as Dive instructor bailed after caught with child abuse images

More Stories

child abuse child sex abuse crime queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VIDEO: Vegan protesters take action at abattoir

        Premium Content VIDEO: Vegan protesters take action at abattoir

        Breaking THE activists released footage from inside the facility that shows the inhumane treatment of animals

        Lockyer student’s inspirational idea to help her classmates

        Premium Content Lockyer student’s inspirational idea to help her classmates

        Education A LOCKYER high school student has used her experience shadowing the town’s mayor to...

        Syringes found during search used to maintain ‘fish tanks’

        Premium Content Syringes found during search used to maintain ‘fish tanks’

        News A MAN found with syringes has told police he didn’t know it was illegal to not...

        Magic mushrooms stashed in Withcott teen’s couch

        Premium Content Magic mushrooms stashed in Withcott teen’s couch

        News AN apprentice electrician claimed ownership of the drugs after police found them in...