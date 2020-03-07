‘He needs help’: Fears for musician Post Malone

“He needs help”: Disturbing images of singer Post Malone on stage at a recent concert has fans worried about the star’s wellbeing.

Singer Post Malone has sparked concern after he was filmed stumbling and falling over on stage.

The fan video, which is believed to have been taken at a gig in the US last night, has now gone viral and people have been expressing their fears over the 24-year-old's wellbeing.

Post Malone's eyes roll back.

Post Malone on stage.

One person wrote: "This is really painful to see him like this and I'm genuinely concerned about his wellbeing right now. Someone get Post Malone some help!!"

Another tweeted: "Who is helping Post Malone right now?! These videos are terrifying and he was out of it on stage when I went."

While someone else commented: "Someone needs to help Post Malone and cancel his tour asap."

One fan has compiled several of the most worrying pieces of footage showing Post Malone's erratic behaviour:

You can’t sit there and tell me that this is normal behaviour from Post, it’s not and the man needs help before something bad happens to him. Whether it’s alcohol or drugs, he’s not using them for fun anymore, he’s abusing them. it’s too much now, people are worried. #postmalone pic.twitter.com/RfYZ6xZy5g — Olivia Truesdale (@OliviaTruesdal1) March 6, 2020

Others have insisted it is all part of his on stage persona, with one person writing: "This is part of his performance and why would his team let him do a concert when he's high or under the influence of drugs? Even I can perform like this, it's not something that serious."

"How do we know it's not just a performance, especially for the song? Genuine question," asked another.

Another worrying mid-concert moment.

The star takes a fall.

The American rapper, real name Austin Post, has always been open about his drink and drug intake.

In an interview with GQ this month he revealed that he no longer smoked marijuana following a "pot-induced anxiety attack that never completely subsided".

He does however still drink and spent a two-week break from tour boozing back in December.

Post told the magazine: "There was not a second of not-inebriation. And I couldn't sleep, so I'd get hammered and stay up till f***in' 3pm."

He is rarely pictured without an alcoholic drink in his hand - both out and about and on the red carpet, and he has worked in partnership with Bud Light for a number of years.

Post Malone on a red carpet in December last year. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is reproduced here with permission.