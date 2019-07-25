Disturbing discovery in woman’s autopsy

Jamie Flanagan has been accused of staging his girlfriend Desiree Manoso's suicide. Picture: Facebook

A 53-year-old former Australian policeman arrested over the murder of his 25-year-old live-in partner in the Philippines is accused of staging her suicide.

According to a local police report, Jamie Flanagan - a retired sergeant from the Newtown command in Sydney - told them his girlfriend Desiree Manoso had killed herself on Sunday, July 21.

An initial police report said Ms Manoso was found at their home in the Santa Monica subdivision in Subic, and she could have hung herself using the three ties found around her neck.

The report also states the couple had been arguing about taking their one-year-old daughter to Australia.

Filipino news website Rappler.com also reports one of the victim's children from a former relationship found her body.

However, an autopsy conducted the same day by a medical officer showed Ms Manoso was already dead prior to the neck ties being used to hang her.

Now the former Sydney cop has been accused of trying to make the death look like a suicide after allegedly strangling her. He has strenuously denied doing so.

People reportedly expressed sympathy to Mr Flanagan over his loss, and messages of support from the couple's friends were posted on social media.

Mr Flanagan posted a picture of Ms Manoso and himself smiling on the day of her death, prompting messages of sympathy.

"Be strong Jamie it will sort itself out so-so sorry for your loss m8," one of the messages read.

"I am lost for words I don't know what to say just hope you're going to be OK bud," read another.

On his Facebook page, Mr Flanagan also wrote an account of his life, stating he grew up in Toronto near Newcastle before suffering with mental health issues.

"In November 2013 the PTSD finally got the better of me and I stopped work as a Police Officer," he wrote.

"To much death and destruction for one person to handle. After fighting with the insurance companies for 4 years I moved to the Philippines, where I had previously met my current fiance.

Mr Flanagan, 53, worked as a cop in Newtown, Sydney. Picture: Facebook

"I have been divorced twice before and have 2 daughters from previous relationships.

"My goal is to help as many people earn enough money that they can do what they want when they want and the income takes care of itself for me."

One officer who worked with him in Sydney's inner west told The Daily Telegraph Mr Flanagan went "AWOL" a few years ago.

"He certainly had issues and just took off to the Philippines when he was knocked back on an injury claim to get out of the force,'' he said.

Rappler reported Major Gilbert Diaz, chief of the Subic Municipal Police Station, said staff sergeant Ely Dagan arrested Mr Flanagan on suspicion of killing Ms Manoso.

According to the victim's relatives, Mr Flanagan and Ms Manoso had a heated argument inside their room before her death.

Mr Flanagan told police he slept on a couch in a room next to their bedroom that evening, according to the official police report.

Mr Flanagan has now been arrested. Picture: Facebook

The report stated the couple often argued over the suspect's plan to take their baby daughter, Raymaree, with him to Australia.

"The (police) report added that the victim also accused her partner of having an affair with another woman," according to Rappler.

The charge of premeditated murder carries a penalty of anywhere from 20 year to 40 years jail in the Philippines.

If you or someone you know needs help, call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636. In an emergency, call triple-0.

- with wires

The couple had been living in the Philippines. Picture: Facebook

He faces up to 40 years in prison if the allegations are proven. Picture: Facebook