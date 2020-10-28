Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 28
Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
28th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

SINGH, Jaideep | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SLOPER, Dallas John | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

GREENLAND | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BOBBERMEN; BRITTON; BUCKNALL; CLARKE; CHUA; ERSKINE; GANDER; HICKEY; MELLING; NGUYEN; PANAGARIS; POSCHELK; RICHARDSON; RYAN; SILVIA; THOMAS; VAN MAANEN; WALLIS | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

POTORU, Teremataora | Judge Loury QC | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

PARK, Sang Jae | Judge Byrne QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SMITH, Michael Robert | Judge Jackson Q.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ADEY, Scott Grant | Judge Jackson Q.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 2:30 PM | (Sentence)

ENOSA, Victor | Judge Clarke | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

JOHANSEN, Gerard Francis | Judge Dann | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

