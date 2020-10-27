Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 27
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 27
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
27th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

TOOWOOMBA CIRCUIT | Judge Richards | Court 33 Floor 8 | 2:00 PM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

JOSEPHS, Wirihana Phillip; AHRENS, Dean | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

NEMET; STREPELIAS | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

AGUSTO; BREWER; CLARKE; DUX; EARL; GODBOLD; MCGUIRE; NAN; RYAN; SHARPLIN; SHAW; SWAIN; UNGERER; CAN MAANEN; WERNERSON | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

MUNDY, Jason Carl | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

ELBOUSHI, Gamal Elsaied | Judge Sheridan | Court 17 Floor 6 | 12:30 PM | (Re-Opening of Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SADLIER, Graeme John | Judge Jarro | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:15 AM | (Re-Opening of Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

OGUNSEYE, Olajide Olusesan | Judge Jarro | Court 34 Floor 9 | 11:30 AM | (Sentence)

KOPPOLU, Subash Uday | Judge Jarro | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Hearing)

TIMMONS, Scott | Judge Loury Q.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

GORE | Judge Byrne QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

PARK, Sang Jae | Judge Byrne QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

RYAN, Bruce; EDDY, Mark John | Judge Jackson Q.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

JOHANSEN, Gerard Francis | Judge Dann | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 27

More Stories

district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former teacher told police to 'shoot him'

        Premium Content Former teacher told police to 'shoot him'

        Crime DRIVING three times the alcohol limit, this former teacher told police to shoot him. DETAILS INSIDE:

        Bid to split Qld in two, but south won’t get a say

        Premium Content Bid to split Qld in two, but south won’t get a say

        Politics KAP bid to split the state in two, but south won’t get a say in a referendum

        Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday.

        Man in critical condition after being hit in head by log

        Premium Content Man in critical condition after being hit in head by log

        News He was rushed to hospital after an incident on a private property this afternoon