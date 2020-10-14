Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
14th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

SALTNER, Jade Antony; SINGH, Jaideep; OBIKWELI, Frank Nzube; HICKEY COOPER, Cooper Robert | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BATTEN; BELL, P; BELL, R; BRAIN; CLIFFORD; DAYLIGHT; DOLBEY; DUDAREC; ELWELL; GRANZ GLENN; HAMILTON; KHAN; KING; MATO; MURJAN MATAN; NEWTON; RAE; REEDY; SAUD; SILIVA; SULLIVAN; THORNTON; TUITUPOU; URUAMO; WILLS MORGAN; ZHANG | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

DAYLIGHT; FUTCHER; KIM; TYSON | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

DAWSON, Kevin David | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

MILLER, James Currie | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MITCHELL, Mark Adrian | Judge Everson | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Re-Opening of Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CAIN, Robert Edward | Judge Jones | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

KRAUSE | Judge Jones | Court 37 Floor 9 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

GLADSTONE CALLOVER | Judge Burnett | Court 17 Floor 6 | 9:15 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

CRAWFORD, Kevin Peter | Judge Muir | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

PERRY, Frazer Charles | Judge Porter QC | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CEITINN, Stiofan; EAST, Daniel Alan; EAST, Aaron Colin; MERLEHAN, Theresa Faye | Judge Loury Q.C. | Court 7 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

DEEN, Kevin Raymond | Judge Barlow QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 14

More Stories

court list district court

Just In

    Two and a Half Men star dead

    Two and a Half Men star dead

    • 14th Oct 2020 7:42 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        1300 businesses a day rush to get JobKeeper payments

        Premium Content 1300 businesses a day rush to get JobKeeper payments

        Employment About 1300 Australian businesses a day are signing up to the Federal Government’s JobKeeper program in a desperate bid to survive, shock new figures show.

        Childcare costs: Most expensive areas revealed

        Premium Content Childcare costs: Most expensive areas revealed

        Parenting Search: How much childcare costs near you

        RATED: How your Lockyer, Somerset childcare centres rank

        Premium Content RATED: How your Lockyer, Somerset childcare centres rank

        Education MORE than 30 childcare centres across the region have been rated, some exceeding...

        Young Laidley man fronts court for assaulting police officer

        Premium Content Young Laidley man fronts court for assaulting police officer

        Crime A LAIDLEY man has appeared in court for assaulting a police officer, causing bodily...