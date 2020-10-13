Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
13th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

SWAIN, Jacob Tyson | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AGUSTO; BUI; GUNES; HURREN; NAJARIYAN; NEILSEN; ROBERSON; RYAN; SLADE; HARRY; PEARCE | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

FREEMAN; BOAZ; CONLON; EVANS; GRAHAM; PUIA; RUTTER; SANKEY; SCANLAN; VAN MAANEN | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BEATTY, Andrew Michael | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Re-Opening of Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DANG, Phong Vu | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

ROCHFORT, Kerry Paul | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MILLER, James Currie | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HUYNH, Phong Tan | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MILLER | Judge Rinaudo | Court 33 Floor 8 | 2:00 PM | (Delivery of Judgment)

PAVICIC, John Ivan; MUNRO, Stewart John | Judge Muir | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

IMHOFF, Neil Raymond | Judge Porter QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

CEITINN, Stiofan; EAST, Daniel Alan; EAST, Aaron Colin; MERLEHAN, Theresa Faye | Judge Loury Q.C. | Court 7 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence Part Heard)

DEEN, Kevin Raymond | Judge Barlow QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 13

More Stories

Show More
court court list district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Laidley man bashes woman, security guard in brawl

        Premium Content Laidley man bashes woman, security guard in brawl

        Crime A FATHER-of-three bashed a bar woman and a security guard in a night he cannot remember. DETAILS OF WHAT HAPPENED HERE:

        IN COURT: The 91 people appearing in Gatton court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: The 91 people appearing in Gatton court today

        Crime THIS week, 91 people will appear before the Magistrate at court

        Linville loo promise to boost rail trail facilities

        Premium Content Linville loo promise to boost rail trail facilities

        Politics MORE toilets, warm showers and changing facilities could be on the cards for this...

        Queensland businesses ‘won’t hire’ new staff

        Premium Content Queensland businesses ‘won’t hire’ new staff

        Employment Small businesses in Queensland fear hiring new staff