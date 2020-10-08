Menu
District Court criminal sittings for Brisbane,

by Staff writers
8th Oct 2020
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

ROOTS, Dale Robert; O'LEARY, Kristopher James | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CHALMERS, Gordon Douglas | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BELL; CAMPBELL; CHARLTON; DAVIS; FLETCHER; GRITT; HARRISON; HORNE; MARIETTAKIS; MARTIN; MCCONE; MOSS, P; MOSS, T; MOY; PARRY; RAMSAY; ROBERTS; ROBINSON; SANDY; STEVENS; TOLHURST | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

CARR; CLOSE; MURPHY; COX; HATTON; D'ANDILLY; EIBY; MIDDLETON | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

SNOWDEN, Erin Briley | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

HOFFMAN, Andrew; MARQUES MALAGUETA, Nuno Manuel | Judge Smith | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

DALEY, Joseph Michael | Judge Rackemann | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

GALL, Evan Neil Anthoni; WALLIS, Mikayla Paige | Judge Jones | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

KRAUSE; BARTON | Judge Jones | Court 37 Floor 9 | 2:15 PM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BREWER, Gregory William | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BAILY, Helen Jean | Judge Kefford | Court 36 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

EVANS, Kain William Hugh | Judge Dann | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 8

