Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
News

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane

by Staff writers
7th Oct 2020 7:23 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

SALTNER, Jade Antony; BATTEN; Rhys Jacob | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DOLAR, Arwa Valmai | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CARTWRIGHT; DESAI; DUDAREC; HODGES; HOPKINS; JENKINS; JERVIS; LUAL; NEILSON; NEW; RICHARDSON | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BRITTON; ROMA; TRINH | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

CAIRNS MATTER | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

HARBUTT, Tristan James; KEITH, Matthew Alexander | Judge Smith | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

DALEY, Joseph Michael | Judge Rackemann | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

HEATHER, Arani Zane | Judge Jones | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

JOHNSON, Scott Daniel; SLOAN, Bailey John | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WILLIAMS, Shannon Francis | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MURRAY, Dean Thomas | Judge Kefford | Court 36 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

GOONDIWINDI MATTER | Judge Williamson QC | Court 27 Floor 7 | 2:15 PM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

LUXFORD, Steven Michael | Judge Dann | Court 29 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

BERTHUN, Adam Christopher | Judge Dann | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 7

More Stories

brisbane district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Porsche driver cops big fine for high-range speeding

        Premium Content Porsche driver cops big fine for high-range speeding

        Crime TWO High Range speedsters were among 12 drivers caught above the speed limit during the long weekend

        PHOTOS: Young Hawks learn vital lessons during COVID season

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Young Hawks learn vital lessons during COVID season

        News A STRONG crowd has turned out for the Gatton Hawks’ one-and-only home game of the...

        No new cases as Premier pleads ‘let me get on with job’

        Premium Content No new cases as Premier pleads ‘let me get on with job’

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk reveals no new cases of COVID-19 as election campaign...

        Three cannabis plants destroyed following Laidley drug raid

        Premium Content Three cannabis plants destroyed following Laidley drug raid

        Crime A LAIDLEY Heights woman planted the seeds, tending to them daily, in a bid to...