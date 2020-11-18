Menu
Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today
Crime

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 18

by Staff writers
18th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

PHILLIPS, Cordal Te Rangihaiata | Chief Judge | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

ABBOTT; BAKER; BOBBERMEN; BRAIN; BURRY; CHRISTOFFELSZ; GREER-MANNERS; HAMILTON; HARRY; LEONARD; MILLETT; MINCZANOWSKI; RYAN; SAKARIA; VAN MAANEN | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

CADMAN; CAMPBELL; MANLEY; SHAY | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

COX, Barry Mark | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

LUAL, Emmanuel | Judge Dearden | Court 22 Floor 7 | Not Before 12:00 PM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TAUFAO, Sakaria | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

GLADSTONE MATTER | Judge Burnett | Court 26 Floor 7 | 2:30 PM | (Sentence)

MOGA, Falesalafai | Judge Kefford | Court 12 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AH SAM, Ronald Frederick | Judge Lynham | Court 28 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HARDIE, Daniel | Judge Williamson QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

MCVICAR, Christopher Andrew; RASINI, Martina Luisa | Judge Allen Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

