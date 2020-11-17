Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 17
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 17
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
17th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

GARDINER, Michael Caine | Chief Judge | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

BROWN, Sean Robert | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

JONES, Leon Anthony; SMITH, Daniel Allen; SINGH, Jaideep | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ALATIPI; BANK; BROWN; BUDAK; CURRIE; DALEY; DOBOLEWSKI; EARL; ERTEL; FLIER; IUSITINI; LIAPIS; MCDONALD; PARWEZ; RAMSAY; ROCKE; UNGERER; WARD; WERNERSON; WILTON | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BRETT; COWLES | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

GREEN, Renae Louise | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

UPOKO, Brendan; SIMPSON, Alexander Albert | Judge Dearden | Court 10 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

TAUFAO, Sakaria | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

NTAWANKA, John | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

AH SAM, Ronald Frederick | Judge Lynham | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

HARDIE, Daniel | Judge Williamson QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

MCVICAR, Christopher Andrew; RASINI, Martina Luisa | Judge Allen Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 17

More Stories

court list crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gatton man resists arrest, kicks officer in chest

        Premium Content Gatton man resists arrest, kicks officer in chest

        News A Gatton man has appeared in court after he assaulted security and police at a local pub. DETAILS HERE:

        Woman denies budget hostel fire safety breaches

        Premium Content Woman denies budget hostel fire safety breaches

        News The trial has begun for a Lockyer Valley woman who is accused of running unsafe...

        Sweltering conditions continue in Lockyer Valley

        Premium Content Sweltering conditions continue in Lockyer Valley

        News More extreme heat and a possible thunderstorm are likely through the week. DETAILS...

        Last chance to nominate a local hero

        Premium Content Last chance to nominate a local hero

        News Today is the final opportunity to nominate a Lockyer local for the 2021 Australia...