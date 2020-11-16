Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 16
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 16
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
16th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

GARDINER, Michael Caine | Chief Judge | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

DICKSON, Scott Morgan;HEALY, Jaimie Maree;LEE, Been;O'HARE, William Robert; SINGH, Jaideep;TOBY, Justinta Joyce | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AITAU; BLACKADDER;BOURKE; CAMPIONE; CONG;DADDO; FOWKE;HARRISON; HARRY; MARKHAM; MARKOVSKI;MURCOTT; PLAYER; ROBERTSON; ROBINSON; SULLIVAN;SUTTIE;TEOHAERE; VU;WARCON;WICHMANN | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ARMSTRONG; HERLIHY; NADOVSKI; SHIN; SHADFORTH | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

APRILE, Laura | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

OBIKWELU, Frank Nzube | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

PILOT | Judge Dearden | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

CLARKE, David Oliver | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SMITH, Kane Alan; PIMENTEL, Pablo Ludwid Tan | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

WILLIAMS, Jonathan | Judge Lynham | Court 23 Floor 7 | Not Before 12:00 PM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Legal Representatives Required)

HARDIE, Daniel | Judge Williamson QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

MCVICAR, Christopher Andrew; RASINI, Martina Luisa | Judge Allen Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 16

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man with burns rushed to hospital in Brisbane

        Premium Content Man with burns rushed to hospital in Brisbane

        News A man in his 30s was rushed to hospital in Brisbane after suffering burns late last night

        Temperatures soar as four-day heatwave sets in

        Premium Content Temperatures soar as four-day heatwave sets in

        Weather Temperatures soar as five-day heatwave sets in

        PHOTOS: Cutness overload at Flagstone Book Week day

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Cutness overload at Flagstone Book Week day

        News FAIRIES, unicorns, wolves and farmers, the list continues of special characters at...

        Gatton man assaults teenage son, says it’s 'his right'

        Premium Content Gatton man assaults teenage son, says it’s 'his right'

        News A man pleaded not guilty to assaulting his then 13-year-old son