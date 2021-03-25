Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 25
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
25th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

CLARKE, Ngairomata; MASKEY, Nicholas Scott; MILLS, Jacinta Angela | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

REUMER, Allana | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DOBSON; ERTEL; GENTNER; HO; HOLMES; HUISH; KIRKPATRICK; KIRK-PATRICK; MAHONEY; MOSTYN; NIVALA; OSBORNE, Joseph; OSBORNE, Joshua; OSBORNE, T; SMITH; LABROOY; DERRICK | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

MATTHEWS; RAYNER; SMITH | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BELL, Martin John | Judge Dearden | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DUMBLE; BOND; SCHOFIELD; RATTAI | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

PETERS, Amanda | Judge Reid | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SULLIVAN, Scott Daniel | Judge Sheridan | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

NISABWE, Emmanuel | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

WALTERS, Barrie Archie Thomas | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SANDERSON, Andrew John; JONES, Michael Gregory | Judge Kent QC | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

KUHN, Reece Anthony | Judge Muir | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BELKHI, Mohammed Hussaini | Judge Muir | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

BRYER, Graham Douglas; MAYER, Glen David | Judge Byrne QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

PISTANILA, Dragos-Horatiu | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

